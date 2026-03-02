(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army gift exchange [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army gift exchange

    THAILAND

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Col. Joshua Barrow, Commander of the 96th Troop Command, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Commander at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 receives a gift from Royal Thai Army Senior Colonel Chairat Paoin, Chief of Staff 11th Infantry Division, the Chief of Staff for the Land Component of Cobra Gold 2026 after a dinner with U.S. and Thai service members in Rayong Province, Thailand, March 3, 2026. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 23:48
    Photo ID: 9552007
    VIRIN: 260304-Z-YM622-1941
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army gift exchange [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Chavero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 PT games
    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 PT games
    U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army group photo
    U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army gift exchange
    U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army gift exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thai Army
    Cobra Gold 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery