U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army gift exchange

U.S. Army Col. Joshua Barrow, Commander of the 96th Troop Command, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Commander at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 receives a gift from Royal Thai Army Senior Colonel Chairat Paoin, Chief of Staff 11th Infantry Division, the Chief of Staff for the Land Component of Cobra Gold 2026 after a dinner with U.S. and Thai service members in Rayong Province, Thailand, March 3, 2026. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)