U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army group photo

U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army service members pose for a photo at the end of a joint physical training exercise after the conclusion of the duty day during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, on March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand . The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)