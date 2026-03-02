U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army service members participate in a game during a joint physical training exercise after the conclusion of the duty day during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 23:50
|Photo ID:
|9552002
|VIRIN:
|260304-Z-YM622-1176
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|9.3 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 PT games [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Chavero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.