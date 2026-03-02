(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 PT games [Image 2 of 5]

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 PT games

    THAILAND

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Col. Joshua Barrow, Commander of the 96th Troop Command, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Commander at Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, oversees a joint physical training exercise with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Taihei Hongo, 96th Troop Command, S3, Chief of Staff, Chief Intel Officer and other U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army of service members after the conclusion of the duty day during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 23:50
    VIRIN: 260304-Z-YM622-1241
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 PT games [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Chavero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold 2026

