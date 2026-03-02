Army Trials Closing Ceremony 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers with the Army Recovery Care Program prepare awards for competitors in Army Trials 2026 during the event's closing ceremony at the Fort Bliss Underwood Golf Complex in Texas, March 5, 2026. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Treavon Triplett)