Army Trials Closing Cermony

U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Hembree conducts a sound check March 5, 2026, at the Fort Bliss Underwood Golf Complex in Texas, during the 2026 Army Trials closing ceremony. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Treavon Triplett)