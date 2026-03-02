(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Trials Closing Cermony

    Army Trials Closing Cermony

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Treavon Triplett 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Hembree conducts a sound check March 5, 2026, at the Fort Bliss Underwood Golf Complex in Texas, during the 2026 Army Trials closing ceremony. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Treavon Triplett)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 22:27
    Photo ID: 9551950
    VIRIN: 260305-A-RA035-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Army Trials Closing Cermony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Treavon Triplett, identified by DVIDS

    Army Trials Closing Ceremony 2026
    Army Trials Closing Cermony
    Army Trails Closing Ceremony 2026
    Army Trials Closing Ceremony 2026
    Army Trials Closing Ceremony 2026

    #ArmyTrials, #ArmyTrials2026, #AT26, #TeamArmy

