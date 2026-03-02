Army Trials Closing Ceremony 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors in Army Trials 2026 celebrate together at the event's closing ceremony at the Fort Bliss Underwood Golf Complex in Texas, March 5, 2026. The top 40 competitors from the event will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Treavon Triplett)