Army Trails Closing Ceremony 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. DeAnthony Ward conducts a sound check March 5, 2026, at the Fort Bliss Underwood Golf Complex in Texas, during the Army Trials 2026 closing ceremony. The top 40 competitors from the event will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Treavon Triplett)