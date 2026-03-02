Date Taken: 03.05.2026 Date Posted: 03.05.2026 22:14 Photo ID: 9551949 VIRIN: 260306-A-SB123-1807 Resolution: 5921x4480 Size: 3.94 MB Location: FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldier Provides Lethal Support [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Kirk Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.