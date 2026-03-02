US Army Soldier from the 641st Regional Support Group takes lethal aim in the prone position during the M240B medium machine gun weapons qualification at Camp Blanding, Fla., March 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9551932
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-QH536-9582
|Resolution:
|3717x2792
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Engages Targets with M240B Machine Gun [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ John May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.