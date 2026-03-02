Soldier Fire M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun

Pfc. Cody Getchell from the 641st Regional Support Group engages targets with a M2 .50 caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons range at Camp Blanding, Fla., March 5, 2026. The M2 .50 caliber machine gun is a belt-fed, recoil-operated and air-cooled crew -served weapon that provides lethal suppressive fire for offensive and defensive purposes.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9551940
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-SB123-8150
|Resolution:
|6720x3757
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
