Soldier Fire M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun

Pfc. Cody Getchell from the 641st Regional Support Group engages targets with a M2 .50 caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons range at Camp Blanding, Fla., March 5, 2026. The M2 .50 caliber machine gun is a belt-fed, recoil-operated and air-cooled crew -served weapon that provides lethal suppressive fire for offensive and defensive purposes.