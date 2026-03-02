US Army Soldiers from the 641st Regional Support Group engage targets with lethal aim in the prone position during the M240B medium machine gun weapons qualification at Camp Blanding, Fla., March 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9551930
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-SB123-5775
|Resolution:
|4850x3088
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Shoot 240B Machine Gun [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Kirk Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.