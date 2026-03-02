(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Shoot 240B Machine Gun [Image 3 of 5]

    Soldiers Shoot 240B Machine Gun

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kirk Bell 

    641st Regional Support Group

    US Army Soldiers from the 641st Regional Support Group engage targets with lethal aim in the prone position during the M240B medium machine gun weapons qualification at Camp Blanding, Fla., March 5, 2026.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9551930
    VIRIN: 260306-A-SB123-5775
    Resolution: 4850x3088
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Shoot 240B Machine Gun [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Kirk Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

