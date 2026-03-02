Dover AFB Men’s Volleyball Nationals

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cody Reinsma, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, volleyball coach and setter, works with Senior Airman Jason Klapatch, Dover AFB volleyball outside hitter, discuss the lineup for their next game against Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21, 2026. The national competition served as a professional development opportunity, allowing service members from different bases to build rapport through organized sports. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9551280
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-IN607-1007
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
