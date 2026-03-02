Dover AFB Men’s Volleyball Nationals

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cody Reinsma, left, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, volleyball coach and setter, awaits the results of the coin toss before the last set against Eglin AFB, Florida, at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21, 2026. The event brought together Airmen from across the country to demonstrate athletic excellence and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
