U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cody Reinsma, center, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, volleyball coach and setter, sets the ball for Senior Airman Jason Klapatch, right, Dover AFB volleyball outside hitter, during a set against Eglin AFB at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21, 2026. Teams from across the Continental United States (CONUS) gathered at the national tournament to demonstrate their athletic ability and discipline. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9551270
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-IN607-1001
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Men’s Volleyball Nationals [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.