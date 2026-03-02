Dover AFB Men’s Volleyball Nationals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Cody Reinsma, center, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, volleyball coach and setter, sets the ball for Senior Airman Jason Klapatch, right, Dover AFB volleyball outside hitter, during a set against Eglin AFB at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21, 2026. Teams from across the Continental United States (CONUS) gathered at the national tournament to demonstrate their athletic ability and discipline. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)