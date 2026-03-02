U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Klapatch, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, volleyball outside hitter, cheers after scoring a point against the opposing team during a volleyball match at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21, 2026. Morale remained high as the Air Force teams progressed through the elimination rounds of the eight-hour competition. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9551274
|VIRIN:
|260221-F-IN607-1003
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Men’s Volleyball Nationals [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.