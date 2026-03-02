Dover AFB Men’s Volleyball Nationals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Klapatch, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, volleyball outside hitter, cheers after scoring a point against the opposing team during a volleyball match at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 21, 2026. Morale remained high as the Air Force teams progressed through the elimination rounds of the eight-hour competition. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)