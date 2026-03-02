NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Middle School students from Add B. Anderson School in Philadelphia listen as Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineers participate in a career panel during the command’s National Engineers Week Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Day on Feb. 26, 2026. The event brought 61 students into laboratories and discussion forums to explore engineering principles and career pathways supporting Navy surface ships and submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)