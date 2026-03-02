NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Guided Missile Destroyer (DDGx) Test Site Program Manager Yaseen Farooq responds to a student question during the command’s National Engineers Week Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Day career panel on Feb. 26, 2026. Farooq encouraged students from Add B. Anderson School to remain curious, telling them engineering begins with asking better questions and building the answers. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)