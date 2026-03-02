(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet [Image 1 of 4]

    NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Jay Butterbaugh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) mechanical engineer Nancy Agnew conducts a hands-on demonstration during the command’s National Engineers Week Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Day on Feb. 26, 2026, allowing students to observe control systems and wave mechanics principles in action. Throughout the day, engineers translated complex shipboard technologies into interactive experiments designed to connect classroom concepts with real-world fleet applications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9550899
    VIRIN: 260226-O-KJ711-3818
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 428.52 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet [Image 4 of 4], by Jay Butterbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet

