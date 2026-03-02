NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) mechanical engineer Nancy Agnew conducts a hands-on demonstration during the command’s National Engineers Week Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Day on Feb. 26, 2026, allowing students to observe control systems and wave mechanics principles in action. Throughout the day, engineers translated complex shipboard technologies into interactive experiments designed to connect classroom concepts with real-world fleet applications. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9550899
|VIRIN:
|260226-O-KJ711-3818
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|428.52 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
