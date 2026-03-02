(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet [Image 3 of 4]

    NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Jay Butterbaugh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy speaks with middle school students during the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Day event held on Feb. 26, 2026 in conjunction with National Engineers Week. Capt. Darcy challenged students to keep asking questions, calling curiosity one of the most powerful tools engineers have to solve complex problems for the fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9550902
    VIRIN: 260226-O-KJ711-7261
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 305 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet [Image 4 of 4], by Jay Butterbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet

    STEM
    NAVSEA
    National Engineer Week
    NSWCPD
    learning
    Engineers Week 2026

