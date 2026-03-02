NSWCPD Marks National Engineers Week by Connecting Curiosity, Leadership and the Fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy speaks with middle school students during the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Day event held on Feb. 26, 2026 in conjunction with National Engineers Week. Capt. Darcy challenged students to keep asking questions, calling curiosity one of the most powerful tools engineers have to solve complex problems for the fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)