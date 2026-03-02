(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Army National Guard Band performs in Panama [Image 17 of 18]

    Missouri Army National Guard Band performs in Panama

    PANAMA

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    Members assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, participate in a performance from the Policía Nacional de Panamá at Parque Omar, Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9550444
    VIRIN: 260302-A-UJ512-1080
    Resolution: 3415x5123
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Army National Guard Band performs in Panama [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Army National Guard
    135th Army Band
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Tour Firmeza

