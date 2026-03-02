Missouri Army National Guard Band performs in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, perform at Parque Omar, Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. The event provided an opportunity to build community and deepen relationships with Panamanian partners through the universal language of music. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)