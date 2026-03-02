Missouri Army National Guard Band performs in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ken Long, assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, plays the saxophone during a performance at Parque Omar, Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. By sharing their music and spending time with attendees, the Soldiers built meaningful connections that support enduring partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)