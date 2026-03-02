U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ken Long, assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, plays the saxophone during a performance at Parque Omar, Panama City, Panama, March 2, 2026. By sharing their music and spending time with attendees, the Soldiers built meaningful connections that support enduring partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9550434
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-UJ512-1073
|Resolution:
|4152x2768
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri Army National Guard Band performs in Panama [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.