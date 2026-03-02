Missouri Army National Guard Band performs in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Rebecca Bones, assigned to the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, sings during a performance at Parque Omar, Panama City, Panama, Panama, March 2, 2026. Through energetic performances and personal interactions, the band connected with the community while fostering goodwill and lasting partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)