Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Landing Defense

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, left, the Commanding Officer of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, awards Sgt. Joshua Whitmill, right, a squad leader assigned to Task Force Ashland, I MEF, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the counter landing operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)