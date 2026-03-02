(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Landing Defense [Image 6 of 11]

    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Landing Defense

    HAT YAO BEACH, THAILAND

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Whitmill, a squad leader assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the counter landing operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Whitmill is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 04:51
    Photo ID: 9550176
    VIRIN: 260228-M-FG738-1043
    Resolution: 3368x6000
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: HAT YAO BEACH, TH
    I MEF
    USS ASHLAND
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH
    CG26

