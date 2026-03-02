Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Landing Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Whitmill, right, a squad leader assigned to Task Force Ashland, I MEF, is congratulated by his Marines after being awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the counter landing operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Whitmill is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)