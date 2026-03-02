Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counter Landing Defense

U.S. Marine assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, completed the counter landing operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 04:51
|Photo ID:
|9550177
|VIRIN:
|260228-M-FG738-1050
|Resolution:
|5873x3297
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|HAT YAO BEACH, TH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
