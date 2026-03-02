A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, flies over Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany, during a flight honoring the company’s senior enlisted advisor’s tenure at the unit, Feb. 26, 2026. The final flight is a traditional Army aviation ceremony honoring a crew member’s last mission before departing a unit.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 03:07
|Photo ID:
|9550165
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-UF668-3309
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|27.47 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Terrell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.