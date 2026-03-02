(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle [Image 5 of 7]

    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle

    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terrell Mason 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kyle Gregory, the senior enlisted advisor for Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, looks out of a CH-47F Chinook helicopter during his final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The final flight is a traditional Army aviation ceremony honoring a crew member’s last mission before departing a unit.

    This work, Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Terrell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

