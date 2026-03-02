Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kyle Gregory, the senior enlisted advisor for Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, looks out of a CH-47F Chinook helicopter during his final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The final flight is a traditional Army aviation ceremony honoring a crew member’s last mission before departing a unit.