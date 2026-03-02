(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle

    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terrell Mason 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, flies over the German countryside during a flight honoring the company’s senior enlisted advisor’s tenure at the unit, Feb. 26, 2026. The final flight is a traditional Army aviation ceremony honoring a crew member’s last mission before departing a unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 03:07
    Photo ID: 9550164
    VIRIN: 260226-A-UF668-9580
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Terrell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle
    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle
    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle
    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle
    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle
    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle
    Bravo Company, 1-214th GSAB honors first sergeant with final flight over Neuschwanstein Castle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery