    Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing - Mar. 4, 2026

    Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing - Mar. 4, 2026

    WAIANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, 25th Infantry Division commanding general and U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, sign the ceremonial memorandum of understanding, following the Kolekole Pass ceremony on Navy Lualualei Annex, in Waianae, Hawaii, March 4, 2026. The ceremony renewed a collaborative agreement between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) regarding coordinated access to Kolekole Pass during emergencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9549681
    VIRIN: 260304-N-KH177-1004
    Resolution: 4955x3297
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing - Mar. 4, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Kolekole Pass
    Community
    Lualualei Annex
    Kakou

