Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing - Mar. 4, 2026

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, 25th Infantry Division commanding general and U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, sign the ceremonial memorandum of understanding, following the Kolekole Pass ceremony on Navy Lualualei Annex, in Waianae, Hawaii, March 4, 2026. The ceremony renewed a collaborative agreement between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) regarding coordinated access to Kolekole Pass during emergencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)