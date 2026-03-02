Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing - Mar. 4, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander delivers opening remarks at the Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Navy Lualualei Annex, in Waianae, Hawaii, March 4, 2026. The ceremony renewed a collaborative agreement between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) regarding coordinated access to Kolekole Pass during emergencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)