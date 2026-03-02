Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding Signing - Mar. 4, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, 25th Infantry Division commanding general, presents an award to U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Collins, Navy Region Hawaii commander and Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander at the Kolekole Pass Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Navy Lualualei Annex, in Waianae, Hawaii, March 4, 2026. The ceremony renewed a collaborative agreement between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), Department of Emergency Management (DEM), and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) regarding coordinated access to Kolekole Pass during emergencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)