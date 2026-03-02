Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Culinary Arts Team member Culinary Specialist Third Class Earl Gappi puts the finishing touch on dessert during the Operational Hot Food Kitchen competition at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia. The team received a silver medal during this event, one of several categories at the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned competition in North America, featuring military chefs from around the world.