Navy Culinary Arts Team member Culinary Specialist Third Class Earl Gappi puts the finishing touch on dessert during the Operational Hot Food Kitchen competition at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia. The team received a silver medal during this event, one of several categories at the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned competition in North America, featuring military chefs from around the world.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9549286
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-MI079-7898
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|780.31 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.