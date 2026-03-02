(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Navy Culinary Arts Team member Culinary Specialist Third Class Earl Gappi puts the finishing touch on dessert during the Operational Hot Food Kitchen competition at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia. The team received a silver medal during this event, one of several categories at the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned competition in North America, featuring military chefs from around the world.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9549286
    VIRIN: 260303-N-MI079-7898
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 780.31 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery