Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

Navy Culinary Arts Team member Culinary Specialist Third Class Lajasmine Foster helps prepare a meal for the Operational Hot Food Kitchen competition at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia. The team received a silver medal during this event, one of several categories at the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned competition in North America, featuring military chefs from around the world.