Navy Culinary Arts Team members Culinary Specialist Second Class Isaiah Ilog and Culinary Specialist First Class Haiwen Wu help prepare a meal for the Operational Hot Food Kitchen competition at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia. The team received a silver medal during this event, one of several categories at the largest American Culinary Federation sanctioned competition in North America, featuring military chefs from around the world.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9549261
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-MI079-5011
|Resolution:
|4378x3503
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Culinary Arts Team Participates in 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.