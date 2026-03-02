1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team put their marksmanship skills to the test at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2026. Soldiers qualified with the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)