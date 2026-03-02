(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Squad designated marksmen with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team learn about the new M110A1 sniper rifle during weapons training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. The 1-109th Sniper section showed the squad designated marksmen how to be more lethal with their new rifles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 14:04
    Photo ID: 9548937
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-TM987-1003
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tristan Murry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training
    1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Bison2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery