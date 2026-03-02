1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Squad designated marksmen with the 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team learn about the new M110A1 sniper rifle during weapons training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. The 1-109th Sniper section showed the squad designated marksmen how to be more lethal with their new rifles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)