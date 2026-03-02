Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team put their marksmanship skills to the test at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 27, 2026. Soldiers qualified with the M17 weapon system. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9548954
|VIRIN:
|260227-Z-TM987-1003
|Resolution:
|4224x3282
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-109th Infantry conducts weapons training [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Tristan Murry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.