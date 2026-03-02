USFK Commander Observes Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, observes maritime strike operations from the combat operations center in Sattahip, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Brunson traveled to Thailand to observe Cobra Gold 2026, one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)