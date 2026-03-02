(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USFK Commander Observes Cobra Gold 2026

    USFK Commander Observes Cobra Gold 2026

    THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, senior enlisted leader of UNC, CFC, and USFK, pose for a photo with service members from the U.S., Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand at Camp Red Horse, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Brunson traveled to Thailand to observe Cobra Gold 2026, one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9548125
    VIRIN: 260302-A-KM154-1191
    Resolution: 5812x3875
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Commander Observes Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USFK
    INDOPACOM
    Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)
    Cobra Gold 26

