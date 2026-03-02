Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, senior enlisted leader of UNC, CFC, and USFK, pose for a photo with service members from the U.S., Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand at Camp Red Horse, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Brunson traveled to Thailand to observe Cobra Gold 2026, one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio) see less | View Image Page

USFK Commander Observes Cobra Gold 2026, Strengthening Multilateral Readiness Across the Indo-Pacific

CAMP RED HORSE, Thailand — Gen. Xavier Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, traveled to the Kingdom of Thailand March 2-3 to observe Cobra Gold 2026, one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region.



Brunson's visit underscored USFK's sustained focus on combined readiness and the deepening of alliance relationships that form the foundation of regional stability. His visit showcases how the specialized capabilities honed on the Korean Peninsula integrate into a broader, multinational framework of stability.



“Cobra Gold is a powerful demonstration of what happens when like-minded nations commit to a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Brunson. "The level of synchronization I observed across the combined joint all-domain environment is exactly what makes our deterrence credible. Our collective ability to operate seamlessly across borders and domains today ensures we can meet any challenge to regional stability tomorrow.”



A key highlight of this year’s iteration was the robust participation of U.S. Space Forces Korea (SPACEFOR-KR). Guardians integrated space-based capabilities directly into Combined Joint All-Domain Operations (CJADO) scenarios, synchronizing effects across land, sea, air, and cyber domains in a contested environment.



Col. John Patrick, commander of U.S. Space Forces Korea, emphasized the significance of the exercise for the space domain community.



"Cobra Gold gave us the opportunity to stress-test how space capabilities integrate into a combined, all-domain environment alongside our allies and partners," Patrick said. "Synchronizing space effects with ground, maritime, and air forces during C2X and field training exercises is exactly how we build the kind of interoperability that matters in a real contingency. Our Guardians performed exceptionally, and this experience will directly sharpen our readiness in the Korean theater."



The Republic of Korea Navy and Marine Corps also participated in Cobra Gold 2026, further demonstrating the strength and breadth of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. Maj. Gen. Valerie Jackson, commanding general of U.S. Marine Forces Korea, attended the exercise to observe training and engage directly with ROK Marine counterparts — reinforcing the close operational bonds between U.S. and Korean amphibious forces.



"Every time U.S. and ROK Marines train together, we come away sharper, more integrated, and more lethal as a combined force," said Jackson. "Cobra Gold gave our Marines and their Korean counterparts a chance to build the trust and tactical proficiency that only comes from operating side by side. The ROK Marines are outstanding partners, and the relationships forged here will pay dividends long after this exercise concludes."



During his visit, Brunson met with leadership from the Joint United States Military Advisory Group Thailand (JUSMAGTHAI). The engagement served as a vital touchpoint to reaffirm the enduring security partnership between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand, an United Nations Command (UNC) Sending State during the Korean War.



"Thailand’s commitment to the United Nations Command dates back to the very beginning of the Korean War, and that spirit of solidarity remains a vital pillar of our collective security today," Brunson noted. "Through JUSMAGTHAI and our shared participation in exercises like Cobra Gold, we continue to honor that legacy by ensuring our forces remain ready, integrated, and capable of maintaining peace on the Peninsula and throughout the region."



Cobra Gold is a Thailand-hosted exercise that brings together partner and allied nations to enhance interoperability, build regional partnerships, and strengthen collective security across the Indo-Pacific. This year's iteration showcased the growing integration of emerging warfighting domains and the enduring commitment of the United States and its partners to a free, open, and prosperous region.