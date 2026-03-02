USFK Commander Observes Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, and senior leaders from the Tri-Command pose for a photo with Republic of Korea Navy and Marines aboard the amphibious landing ship ROKS No Jeok Bong in Thailand, March 3, 2026. Brunson traveled to Thailand to observe Cobra Gold 2026, one of the largest multinational military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)