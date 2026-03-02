(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C. [Image 23 of 29]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., right, The Adjutant General of Mississippi, explains the history of his coin to Spc. Austin Melton, 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, while visiting service members on patrol on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 01:52
    Photo ID: 9547927
    VIRIN: 260221-Z-LK770-2862
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 12.12 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C. [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard senior enlisted leader visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard senior enlisted leader visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.
    Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery