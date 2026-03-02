Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Nunley, Lt. Col. David Senn, commander, and Pfc. Kayla Rush, all assigned to 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, take a picture together in the Washington Metro in Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)