Mississippi National Guard senior enlisted leader visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph S. Cook, senior enlisted leader, Mississippi National Guard, rides a train while visiting service members in the Washington Metro in Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)