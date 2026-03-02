Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General visits Joint Task Force Magnolia in Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., third from right, The Adjutant General of Mississippi, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph S. Cook, fourth from left, senior enlisted leader, Mississippi National Guard, join Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard and members of the public for a photo in the Washington Metro in Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)